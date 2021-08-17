President: When Kocharyan, Sargsyan and Ohanyan saw victorious Azerbaijani Army they fled and hid

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Yet another myth was associated to their so-called “military commanders”. They were saying that there were prominent generals and commanders in Armenia capable of fulfilling any military task. We saw that their generals are thieves, sellers of soldier’s stew and traitors. Their commanders are also cowards and deserters. Khojaly executioners Kocharyan, Sargsyan and Ohanyan poked into Karabakh during the war. They were there. But when they saw that the victorious Azerbaijani Army was heroically liberating our lands, they fled and hid. They should be asked why they left. They were in Khankandi, all three of them. Why did you run away? Why did you go into hiding?” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to raise the state flag in the city of Kalbajar.

“I said this before and I will repeat – take out that metal scrap, throw your medals in the trash. You are deserters and cowards. We have destroyed you. The former defense minister who played one of the key roles in the Khojaly genocide barely escaped from Shusha at the last moment. They ran away like rabbits. We have destroyed them. We have destroyed their so-called “heroes”, their heroes of non-existent Artsakh. They will live forever with this mark. Deserters, traitors, executioners, cowards – they can only wage war against unarmed civilians. When Khojaly was occupied, there was almost no force to resist them, there were only civilians. They were civilians living in these homes. The snow had not yet melted here in April, and most of them died here. They chased them from here in the direction of Ganja, crossed the Murov Mountain, the Omar Pass, and ambushed them. They killed them – children, women, the elderly. They were forced to cross the Omar Pass barefoot in the snow, covering dozens of kilometers. Many froze and died on the way. This is Armenian savagery. We have defeated the savages. We have saved the region from savages and fascists. No-one should ever forget that,” the head of state noted.

News.Az