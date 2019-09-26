Presidential Administration: Turkey always keeps Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey, as before, will always keep the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the agenda, a source at the country's Presidential Administration told Trend.

According to the presidential administration, the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict outside the framework of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is unacceptable.

"The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is one of the most pressing problems in the region," the source said, stressing that the still unresolved conflict is an example of double standards against Azerbaijan.

"Turkey has always supported Azerbaijan in all areas, including in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the source said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

