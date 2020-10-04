Yandex metrika counter

Presidential aide: Armenia’s missile attack cannot intimidate residents of Azerbaijan’s Ganja

Presidential aide: Armenia’s missile attack cannot intimidate residents of Azerbaijan’s Ganja

The missile attack from Armenia in no way can intimidate the residents of the Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page.

“I talked to people in Ganja, residents of Ganja are more than strong,” Hajiyev wrote. "Such irresponsible missile attack with cluster munitions from Armenia in no way can intimidate them."


