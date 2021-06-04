Presidential aide calls on int’l organizations to condemn incident in Kalbajar district

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the Azerbaijani president, Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev called on international organizations to condemn the incident in Kalbajar district, News.Az reports with reference to Hikmat Hajiyev’s message on Twitter.

“Journalists of AzTV and Azertag became victims of mine deliberately put by Armenia while withdrawing its troops from Kalbajar. International institutions are called for solidarity and condemning this incident. Siraj Abishov and Maharram Ibrahimov Rest in Peace!” he wrote.

On the morning of June 4, 2021, a vehicle carrying members of the film crew hit an anti-tank mine on the road in the Susuzlug village of the Kalbajar region. As a result of the explosion, two members of the film crew, operator of Azerbaijan Television Siraj Abishov and correspondent of the Azerbaijan State News Agency Maharram Ibrahimov, and one civilian were killed.

News.Az