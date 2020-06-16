Presidential aide comments on incident on Azerbaijan-Russia border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has commented on the recent incident on the Azerbaijan-Russia border.

Speaking to AZERTAC, Hajiyev expressed regret over the recent incident at the Kullar checkpoint located in Maharramkend village, in the direction of Dagestan, on the Azerbaijan-Russia border.

The official noted that due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, over 20,000 Azerbaijanis staying abroad have been repatriated through land borders and charter flights since mid-March 2020.

Hajiyev also said that since the end of March and the beginning of April 2020, Azerbaijan has ensured the return of its 2,976 citizens from Russia through the Samur border checkpoint and international airports.

He pointed out that the portal “Eve gedirem” (I’m going home) has been created to ensure the return of Azerbaijani citizens from Russia according to a special schedule and on the basis of registration.

“Our citizens return home every week, following the coordination between the relevant bodies of Azerbaijan and Russia, based on a certain schedule. According to the weekly schedule, 120 people crossed the Samur border checkpoint into the country on May 19, 131 people on May 26, 122 people on June 2 and 130 people on June 9. Under this schedule, over 150 Azerbaijani citizens will today cross the border. Moreover, Azerbaijani citizens registered on the “Eve gedirem” portal are planned to be brought back to the country via a Baku-Moscow-Baku charter flight this week,” he said.

“Our citizens who gathered at the Samur checkpoint must abide by the established rules, not break the order and not prevent the relevant state structures from carrying out their activities. In the current situation, we urge our citizens to show understanding,” Hajiyev added.

