Presidential aide: Desperate attempts of Armenia to attack energy infrastructure (PHOTOS)

"Armenia fired cluster rocket to Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. In the vicinity of the Yevlakh region," Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev has twitted.

Presidential aide wrote that rocket landed 10 meters away from the BTC pipeline: "300+ Cluster bomblets eject around. No damage to the pipeline. ANAMA is in operation. Desperate attempts of Armenia to attack energy infrastructure."

"In two instances rocket projectiles with cluster munitions fired by Armenia were registered in the vicinity of Goranboy region close to villages. Armenia actively uses cluster munitions against residential areas of Azerbaijan.Facts were recorded on the spot.ANAMA is in operation," Hajiyev wrote.

News.Az