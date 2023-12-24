Yandex metrika counter

Presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev congratulated President, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, News.Az reports.

“We sincerely congratulate President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev on his birthday!”, Hajiyev said on X.

News.Az 

