Presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday
- 24 Dec 2023 12:05
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- 191841
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/presidential-aide-hikmat-hajiyev-congratulates-president-ilham-aliyev-on-his-birthday Copied
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev congratulated President, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, News.Az reports.
“We sincerely congratulate President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev on his birthday!”, Hajiyev said on X.