Presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev congratulated President, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, News.Az reports.

“We sincerely congratulate President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev on his birthday!”, Hajiyev said on X.

News.Az