Presidential aide comments on Pashinyan’s statement that “there is no diplomatic solution of the conflict”

+ ↺ − 16 px

The statement of the Armenian Prime Minister that "the conflict has no diplomatic solution" once again testifies to the fact that Armenia is absolutely not interested in a negotiated settlement of the conflict, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, said.

According to him, with this statement, the leadership of Armenia admits that its goal is to keep the captured territories of Azerbaijan under occupation: "This once again confirms that the statements of official Yerevan about the settlement of the conflict through negotiations is nothing but hypocrisy. The Prime Minister of Armenia irresponsibly and in the name of his political ambitions calls all civilian authorities, civilians to total armament and incites them to participate in hostilities. Such Armenia's official position proves who breaks the humanitarian truce and serves to further escalate the situation in the region. In fact, the making of such a statement by the person who gives order to constantly inflict fire on Azerbaijan’s Ganja city by ballistic rockets of SCUD type, and to shell residents of other cities and regions by rockets and artillery missiles are not surprising.

Armenian prime minister made the due statement after the working visit of the two countries' foreign ministers to Moscow on the initiative of Russia and before the meeting at the level of foreign ministers in Washington on the initiative of the United States. In his recent interviews with international media and statements, President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stated Azerbaijan's readiness for negotiations and diplomatic ways of conflict settlement.

Against the background of Azerbaijan's constructive position on the conflict settlement, the international community, in particular the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries, should draw a conclusion from this statement of the Armenian leadership. At the same time, this statement of the Armenian leadership is a disrespect for the steps taken by the international community towards diplomatic settlement of the conflict. The Republic of Azerbaijan supports the settlement of the conflict through negotiations in accordance with the existing road map based on the UN Security Council resolutions".

News.Az