Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan’s mineral and natural resources have been illegally exploited

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan’s mineral and natural resources have been illegally exploited. The Azerbaijani side, through different channels and through the opposite channels, monitored that illegal exploitation has been intensified in Damirli and Gizilbulag mineral deposits of Azerbaijan,” said Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev during a briefing held with representatives of the diplomatic corps at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, News.Az reports.

“It has been proved through different channels and particularly, we have seen that intensified traffic truck shuttles between the Republic of Armenia and also, the areas where these mineral deposits are located, have been further intensified. And this issue has been further monitored and also explored by the appropriate institutions of Azerbaijan, especially the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the Ministry of Economy,” he added.

News.Az