Presidential campaigns start in South Korea

South Korea's presidential candidates kicked off their official campaigns on Monday for the June 3 vote, putting their top priority on pledges of reviving the nation's sluggish economy and unifying the polarized society.

Voters will head to the polls early next month to pick a successor to former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was ousted over his failed martial law bid, and opinion polls have shown that Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung has kept a solid lead, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Lee is the front-runner, trailed by People Power Party (PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo, former labor minister whose candidacy was confirmed only two days ago after intraparty strife over a possible candidacy merger with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

Lee has sought to woo swing voters with promises to improve the economy and people's livelihoods, while Kim is expected to unite conservative voters to challenge the DP candidate.

The election is seen as a three-way race among the DP's Lee, the PPP's Kim and Lee Jun-seok of the minor New Reform Party. So far, Lee Jun-seok, the Harvard University graduate who once served as a leader of the PPP, has ruled out the possibility of merging campaigns with Kim.

Kicking off his campaign at Cheonggye Plaza in central Seoul, Lee described the upcoming election as "not just a battle between the DP and the PPP but a battle against the entrenched elite who have destroyed constitutional order and people's lives through the insurrection."

Lee cast himself as a "prepared president," stressing that he has learned from his defeat in the previous presidential election and has "prepared even more thoroughly" this time.

He will travel to the suburban cities of Seongnam and Hwaseong in Gyeonggi Province, and the central city of Daejeon later in the day to meet with innovative industry workers and campaign on the themes of semiconductors and technology.

Kim of the PPP began his campaign by visiting Garak Market in southern Seoul and plans to visit a national cemetery in Daejeon and a traditional market in the southeastern city of Daegu, a conservative stronghold, later in the day.

Speaking to reporters after his visit to the market, Kim pledged to become a "president for the market" and emphasized his commitment to revitalizing the economy and addressing livelihood issues.

The PPP is striving to win back disappointed supporters and sway undecided voters amid internal strife over Kim's candidacy merger with Han.

According to a Realmeter poll released Sunday, the DP's Lee garnered 52.1 percent support compared with Kim's 31.1 percent in the hypothetical three-way race that also included the New Reform Party's Lee.

