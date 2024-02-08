Presidential candidates congratulate Ilham Aliyev on his brilliant election victory

+ ↺ − 16 px

Candidates who participated in the presidential election of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Gudrat Hasanguliyev, the Chairman of the Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, Fazil Mustafa, the Chairman of the Great Establishment Party, Elshad Musayev, the Chairman of the Great Azerbaijan Party, Razi Nurullayev, the Chairman of the National Front Party, as well as independent candidates Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev - made phone calls to President Ilham Aliyev, who won the election with the great trust of the people of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Each candidate sincerely congratulated the re-elected President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on his resounding victory in the democratically, transparently, and fairly conducted election. They emphasized that the results of the voting were a clear expression of the Azerbaijani people's confidence and trust in their head of state, as well as a manifestation of the high value and support given to the country's resolute policies towards socio-economic development and the welfare of its citizens.

The candidates noted that holding this election across the entire territory of the country, which has fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty, is a significant historical event. As a visual indicator of this, they emphasized that the President’s casting his vote at the polling station located in the city of Khankendi, together with his family members, carries great political and symbolic significance.

The candidates wished President Ilham Aliyev good health and success in achieving all his goals for the prosperity and progress of Azerbaijan and further strengthening its global reputation. They also extended their wishes for new successes and achievements in his endeavors for the tranquility, prosperity, and progress of the people of Azerbaijan.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan thanked them for their congratulations. The head of state positively evaluated the demonstration of a political culture based on constructive dialogue among the candidates participating in the presidential election and noted that a number of proposals voiced by the candidates during the pre-election campaign process will be taken into consideration.

President Ilham Aliyev wished the candidates, who participated in the election, success in their future endeavors.

News.Az