Presidential election: Azerbaijani citizens in UK exercise their voting rights

The polling station at Azerbaijan’s Embassy in the United Kingdom opened at 8 a.m. local time as Azerbaijani citizens started casting their ballots in the snap presidential election, News.Az reports.

The polling station is equipped with the necessary resources for Azerbaijani citizens aged 18 and above, possessing a valid passport or ID card of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to exercise their voting rights.

The voting process adheres to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Election Code and other legislative acts.

