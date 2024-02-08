Presidential election becomes great democratic holiday for Azerbaijan: PUIC

+ ↺ − 16 px

The February 7 snap presidential election has become a great democratic holiday for Azerbaijan, said Ali Asghar Sijani, Deputy Secretary General of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (PUIC.

He made the remarks at a briefing on the results of monitoring the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“We conducted observations at many polling stations, and clearly witnessed that the election was held very actively, democratically, transparently, and in compliance with all procedures,” Sijani emphasized.

A snap presidential election was held in Azerbaijan on February 7.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of 93.35 percent of the ballots.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation.

News.Az