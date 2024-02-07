Presidential election in Azerbaijan organized at highest level, says int’l observer

+ ↺ − 16 px

The snap presidential election in Azerbaijan has been organized at the highest level, international observer Kanat Nauryzbayev told journalists at polling station № 26 of electoral district № 23 organized at the Azerbaijan University of Languages, News.Az reports.

"Everything is organized at the highest level, we have talked to all contestants, and so far there have been no complaints and applications. Everything is going well in the regions of the country, too," he emphasized.

News.Az