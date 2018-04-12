Presidential election in Azerbaijan was free: Freedom and Democracy Fund

+ ↺ − 16 px

The presidential election in Azerbaijan was free and held in accordance with international standards, Pere Macias Arau, head of the election observation mission of the Freedom and Democracy Fund, said at a press conference on April 12, APA reports.

According to Arau, the entrance to polling stations was free and unobstructed.

“There was no pressure on voters. Taking into account all this, we consider that the presidential election was free, transparent, and held in accordance with international standards,” he added.

