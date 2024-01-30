Presidential election: Two polling stations set up at Azerbaijan's Consulate General in Istanbul

Presidential election: Two polling stations set up at Azerbaijan's Consulate General in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two polling stations have been set up at the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul in connection with the early presidential elections scheduled for February 7, News.Az reports citing the Consulate General.

The Consulate said that polling stations #53 and #54 were organized in Istanbul in connection with the elections.

As reported, citizens can vote at polling stations on February 7 from 08:00 to 19:00.

During the voting, Azerbaijani citizens must present an identity card if they do not have a regular passport, the Consulate added.

News.Az