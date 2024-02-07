Presidential election: Voting underway at Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Switzerland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Voting continues at the polling station set up at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Swiss Confederation and the Principality of Liechtenstein, as the Azerbaijani citizens cast their ballots in the snap presidential election, News.Az reports.

All necessary conditions have been created for holding the presidential elections in full compliance with the legislation. The voting process is conducted in a democratic, transparent and fair manner. Azerbaijani citizens take an active part in the voting.

The polling station at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Switzerland opened at 8 a.m. local time.

News.Az