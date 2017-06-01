Presidential order appoints Kamal Abdullayev the AUL Rector

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has today signed an order.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on appointment of Kamal Abdullayev (Kamal Abdulla) to the post of rector of the Azerbaijan University of Languages (AUL).

Report informs that, according to the order, Kamal Mehdi Abdullayev was appointed as a Rector of the Azerbaijan University of Languages.

Notably, earlier, Kamal Abdullayev served as the State Adviser on Multinational, Multicultural and Religious Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Notably, Afghan Abdullayev worked as AUL Acting rector.

News.Az

News.Az