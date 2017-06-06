Yandex metrika counter

President's aide: "Serious fight underway in Azerbaijan against corruption"

President's aide: Serious fight underway in Azerbaijan against corruption

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to building intercultural dialogue.

 Azerbaijan is a tolerant country. Several international competitions and events held in our country. Azerbaijan is a country based on economic stability. Human rights and freedoms in country guaranteed.

Report informs that the Head of Department on Work with law-enforcement bodies at the Presidential Administration Fuad Alasgarov made the due statement at the 3rd Meeting of Heads of Anti-Corruption Organizations and Ombudsmen of the ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization) Member States in Baku.

Alasgarov stressed that, Azerbaijan is a country based on economic stability: “Human rights and freedoms in country guaranteed”. He said that, serious fight underway in Azerbaijan against corruption.

Assistant to the President recalled that a number of social projects have been carried out in the country.

News.Az


