President's aide: "Serious fight underway in Azerbaijan against corruption"
Azerbaijan attaches great importance to building intercultural dialogue.
Azerbaijan is a tolerant country. Several international competitions and events held in our country.
Report informs that the Head of Department on Work with law-enforcement bodies at the Presidential Administration Fuad Alasgarov made the due statement at the 3rd Meeting of Heads of Anti-Corruption Organizations and Ombudsmen of the ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization) Member States in Baku.
Alasgarov stressed that, Azerbaijan is a country based on economic stability: “Human rights and freedoms in country guaranteed”. He said that, serious fight underway in Azerbaijan against corruption.
Assistant to the President recalled that a number of social projects have been carried out in the country.
News.Az