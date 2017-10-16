Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia to meet today

The leaders of the two countries will discuss the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The next meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia will take place today.

According to Report, the leaders of the two countries will meet in Geneva on the initiative of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

During the meeting, Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Serzh Sargsyan will discuss the process of settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

