Presidents of Azerbaijan and Italy visit exhibition at Heydar Aliyev Center

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Italy visit exhibition at Heydar Aliyev Center

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku hosted the opening of the Treasure of Literature exhibition dedicated to the great son of the Azerbaijani people, military leader and poet Shah Ismail Khatai.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and his daughter Laura Mattarella reviewed the exhibition.

News.Az

News.Az