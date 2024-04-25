Yandex metrika counter

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan attend ground-breaking ceremony for secondary school of Khydyrli village in Aghdam

  • Politics
  • Share
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan attend ground-breaking ceremony for secondary school of Khydyrli village in Aghdam

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic have attended a joint ground-breaking ceremony for the secondary school of the village of Khydyrli in the Aghdam district on April 25, News.Az reports. 

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov is paying a state visit to Azerbaijan.

News about - Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan attend ground-breaking ceremony for secondary school of Khydyrli village in Aghdam

News about - Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan attend ground-breaking ceremony for secondary school of Khydyrli village in Aghdam

News about - Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan attend ground-breaking ceremony for secondary school of Khydyrli village in Aghdam

News about - Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan attend ground-breaking ceremony for secondary school of Khydyrli village in Aghdam

News about - Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan attend ground-breaking ceremony for secondary school of Khydyrli village in Aghdam

News about - Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan attend ground-breaking ceremony for secondary school of Khydyrli village in Aghdam

News about - Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan attend ground-breaking ceremony for secondary school of Khydyrli village in Aghdam

News about - Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan attend ground-breaking ceremony for secondary school of Khydyrli village in Aghdam


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      