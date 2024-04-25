Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan attend ground-breaking ceremony for secondary school of Khydyrli village in Aghdam

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic have attended a joint ground-breaking ceremony for the secondary school of the village of Khydyrli in the Aghdam district on April 25, News.Az reports.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov is paying a state visit to Azerbaijan.

