Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan attend ground-breaking ceremony for secondary school of Khydyrli village in Aghdam
- 25 Apr 2024 06:57
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic have attended a joint ground-breaking ceremony for the secondary school of the village of Khydyrli in the Aghdam district on April 25, News.Az reports.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov is paying a state visit to Azerbaijan.