Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan attend unveiling ceremony of monument to Chingiz Aitmatov in Baku
- 24 Apr 2024 10:10
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 195504
- Politics
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov have attended an unveiling ceremony of a monument to prominent Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov in Baku, News.Az reports.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov is paying a state visit to Azerbaijan.