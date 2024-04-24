Yandex metrika counter

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan attend unveiling ceremony of monument to Chingiz Aitmatov in Baku

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov have attended an unveiling ceremony of a monument to prominent Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov in Baku, News.Az reports. 

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov is paying a state visit to Azerbaijan. 



