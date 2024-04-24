Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan attend unveiling ceremony of monument to Chingiz Aitmatov in Baku

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan attend unveiling ceremony of monument to Chingiz Aitmatov in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov have attended an unveiling ceremony of a monument to prominent Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov in Baku, News.Az reports.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov is paying a state visit to Azerbaijan.





News.Az