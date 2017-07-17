Presidents of Azerbaijan and Latvia meet one-on-one and in expanded format, sign documents

+ ↺ − 16 px

The heads of state exchanged views over the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Latvia relations.

After the official welcome ceremony, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Latvia Raimonds Vejonis have held a one-on-one meeting.



The presidents noted successful development of the bilateral relations in political, economic and other areas. The importance of the Azerbaijani president’s official visit to Latvia in terms of the expansion of relations was emphasized. The heads of state exchanged views over the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Latvia relations, and discussed the opportunities for expanding the bilateral ties.



The presidents also exchanged views over other issues of mutual interest.

After the one-on-one meeting they held an expanded meeting. Following the expanded meeting, a ceremony of signing documents has been held with participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Latvia Raimonds Vejonis.

News.Az



News.Az