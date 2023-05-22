Presidents of Azerbaijan and Lithuania hold expanded meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held an expanded meeting with President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda.

The Lithuanian President hailed Azerbaijan’s accomplishments achieved for the past ten years in particular.

The importance of reciprocal visits of the heads of state was underlined during the conversation. In this respect, the significance of the Lithuanian President’s trip to Azerbaijan and meetings held as part of this trip were highlighted.

The sides discussed bilateral issues and underlined the importance of further expanding economic and trade relations, and increasing trade turnover even more. In this respect, the cooperation in information technologies, cybersecurity, renewable energy, investments, transport and other fields was discussed. They highlighted the significance of the business forum in Lithuania and establishing direct contacts between business communities.

During the conversation, the discussions were held on the transportation matters including projects to connect the Caspian and Baltic Seas. The Lithuania’s support for Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the European Union and NATO was highly appreciated. The Lithuania’s active role in the Twinning projects implemented as part of the Eastern Partnership Program between the European Union and Azerbaijan was highlighted. The sides also underlined the importance of three documents signed today.

During the conversation, the importance of sharing experience of Lithuania with Azerbaijan in establishing an environmental hazards early warning system and waste management was highlighted.

At the same time, the significance of the Agreement on cooperation in the field of youth policy signed between the two countries was noted. The fact that more than 200 Azerbaijani students are studying in Lithuania and existence of joint cooperation between the two countries’ educational institutions were commended as a positive factor with further expansion of cooperation in this field discussed by the sides.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on cooperation in the field of prosecution. The importance of signing the documents between the relevant prosecutor's offices of both countries was emphasized.

The fact that Azerbaijani community in Lithuania made contributions to the country’s development and that they are loyal citizens of this country was hailed at the meeting.

During the meeting, both leaders also exchanged views on issues of bilateral relations and the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

President Ilham Aliyev informed his Lithuanian counterpart about the Azerbaijan’s vision regarding the conduct of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan as well as ensuring security in the South Caucasus.

