Presidents of Azerbaijan and Moldova hold one-on-one and expanded meetings

An official welcoming ceremony was held on June 22 for President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon, who is on an official visit in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev welcomed Igor Dodon.



The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Moldovan president.



The national anthems of Moldova and Azerbaijan were played.



The Moldovan president saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.



State and government officials of Azerbaijan were introduced to Igor Dodon, and members of the Moldovan delegation were introduced Ilham Aliyev.



The guard of honor marched in front of President Ilham Aliyev and President Igor Dodon to the accompaniment of a military march.



President Aliyev and President Dodon then posed for official photos.

Following the official welcome ceremony, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon held a one-on-one meeting on June 22.

After it President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon held a meeting in an expanded format.

