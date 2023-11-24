Presidents of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan hold meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, News.Az reports

Addressing the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Dear Emomali Sharipovich, I welcome you to Azerbaijan. I am happy to meet with you again. Thank you for accepting the invitation and participating in the Summit of the SPECA Program. It is another good opportunity to meet, talk and discuss the agenda on both bilateral and multilateral cooperation. I would also like to thank you once again for your invitation to attend the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia as the only guest of honor. I highly appreciate it. I consider it as a sign of friendship and respect.

Our relations are developing very successfully. Recently, we have repeatedly discussed with you the development of bilateral relations in various areas. I am sure that your current visit will also be important in terms of strengthening our ties. Members of the delegations are staying in close touch as they met yesterday and continued today. There are multiple plans and projects. The main point is fraternity of our peoples, and I am sure, our shared future.

I say “Welcome” again. Have a good time.

President Emomali Rahmon said:

- Dear Ilham Heydarovich, thank you. Thank you for invitation to the SPECA jubilee summit. Thank you for sincere welcome.

Our interaction is developing dynamically in both trade and humanitarian fields. We rejoice at the success of our Azerbaijani friends as your country is developing. You are right to note that our ministries and departments have embarked on very active cooperation in recent years, in particular, following your state visit to Dushanbe. Many programs are being developed and we are talking about it now. Thank you for your invitation. We are preparing for the next year’s visit. We are currently working on it and our respective bodies are interacting. I believe that it would give a strong impetus to our bilateral relations. Today, I am ready to discuss with you the current state of and prospects for our relations, and regional problems.

Thank you for your sincere welcome.

News.Az