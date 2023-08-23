Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan and their wives meet with residents of new residential complex in Fuzuli

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan and their wives meet with residents of new residential complex in Fuzuli

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his wife Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva have met with the newly resettled residents of the MIDA residential complex in Fuzuli.

Congratulating the local residents, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- First of all, I congratulate you, and welcome back to your homeland. People who had been longing for their homes for 30 years have finally returned to their ancestral land and will live here. Five days ago, the first group of Fuzuli residents settled down in Fuzuli, settled in beautiful houses, and from now on, you will live here in comfort. You deserve it.

I have come to meet you today together with my dear brother Shavkat Miromonovich. As you know, by the order of the respected President, a beautiful school named after Mirzo Ulugbek has been built in Fuzuli. Your children and grandchildren will study in this school starting from September 15. I would like to thank my dear brother again for this wonderful gift.

I heartily congratulate you once again. Live comfortably and happily here!

x x x

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said:

- A visit to Karabakh and Fuzuli with my dear friend and brother Ilham Aliyev was one of my most cherished dreams. This Victory has placed difficult tasks on my brother's shoulders. But these tasks are the result of all his efforts to restore justice and truth, of the victory that my brother has won in Karabakh. This Victory could only have been won by such a wise President, by the great son of his Motherland who loves his people. We are proud to have such a President and brother.

We have a long-lasting unity in the great Karabakh. Our relations, which started with our grandfather Amir Timur, are still very good. After my brother's Victory, I wanted to build a school to perpetuate the greatness of the two peoples and continue our friendship into the future. Today my dream has come true. I congratulate you on your return and your Victory. For the prosperity of your future life, my brother Ilham Heydar oglu is enhancing Azerbaijan's reputation in the world year after year. This work is a great example and we are only happy to hear this news and see these great achievements.

It would only be true if I say that this school will be a monument to the future of our sincere friendship. Taking the opportunity, I am inviting the kids studying in this school to Ulugbek's homeland, Samarkand, Uzbekistan, twice a year. I am asking my brother again, I will be even more pleased if the children come with their parents.

We have a very beautiful proverb that love is in the eye. Love grows as we see each other. Our union will be sincere and our friendship will be eternal. This is my wish. I am very glad to see you. From now on, I wish you only peace, tranquility and happiness. Stay well and safe.

x x x

Elnur Narimanzadeh, a resident of Fuzuli district, said: Your Excellences, we greet you on behalf of the residents of Fuzuli city.

On August 23, 1993, when I was three years old, this land was occupied. Today we have returned to our native land. These beautiful houses were built on the instructions of Mr. President, and we have moved into them. We are here now, on our own land, in our own country. We are grateful to Mr. President for that.

President Mirziyoyev, thank you for building such a beautiful school for us, for our children to study. Thank you very much. We do appreciate that.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Thank you.

Resident: May your friendship and brotherhood last forever! Congratulations, thank you very much!

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you, congratulations!

Residents: Thank you. God bless you. We are very grateful.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you, thank you.

Residents: Thank you.

x x x

Then, the heads of state and their wives were briefed on the residential complex built by the State Housing Development Agency (MIDA).

The residential complex covers the total area of 8.9 hectares. It is consisted of 38 residential buildings with a total of 846 flats, including 318 two-room ones, 430 three-room ones and 98 four-room ones.

The first phase will see construction of 6 buildings with 144 flats to be completed by late August this year. Six more buildings with 123 flats will be put into service in September while 26 buildings containing 579 flats will be delivered by the end of the year.

x x x

Then, they posed for photographs.

News.Az