Presidents of Azerbaijan, Belarus to hold talks in Minsk

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev will hold talks at the Palace of Independence in Minsk today. The Azerbaijani leader arrived in Belarus on an official visit on 18 November, BelTA has learned.

It is expected that the heads of state will discuss the current state of affairs and prospects of developing relations between Belarus and Azerbaijan, share opinions on international matters. The talks will focus on the trade, economic and investment cooperation, joint projects. The presidents will also discuss the prospects of interaction in transport and logistics, healthcare, education, information and communication technologies, sport, tourism and other fields.

The heads of state will hold one-on-one talks and a meeting with the participation of the delegations of the two countries. After the talks the parties are expected to sign a number of international documents.

In 2006-2016 the Belarusian president paid four official visits to Baku, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev traveled to Minsk on official visits four times. In 2015, the Belarusian head of state participated in the opening ceremony of the First European Games in the Azerbaijani capital.

The legal framework of the Belarusian-Azerbaijani cooperation includes 110 agreements. Belarus and Azerbaijan support each other in the international arena on the key issues for the both parties and also in the nominations to the UN elective bodies.

In January-September 2018 the bilateral trade totaled $331.5 million. The Belarusian export made up $321.9 million, the import reached $9.6 million. Belarus' main exports to Azerbaijan included tractors and tractive units, railway and tram cars, food products, woodworking products, harvesters and medications. Belarus imported Azerbaijan's ethylene polymers, oil products, cotton fiber, strong drink, nuts and juices.

In Azerbaijan there are more than 70 offices, subsidiaries, and entities of the commodity distribution network and distributors of Belarusian companies. There are assembly plants of MTZ tractors, MAZ and MZKT trucks at Ganja Auto Plant. More than 10,000 tractors of different modification and special-purpose machinery and also over 3,500 trucks, buses and MAZ trailers have been assembled since 2007. In Belarus there are 59 Azerbaijan-funded enterprises.

