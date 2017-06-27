Presidents of Azerbaijan, Poland hold expanded meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda have held an expanded meeting joined by their delegations, the press service for the Azerbaijani President said, APA reported.

The Polish president praised the level of bilateral political relations and emphasized the existence of potential for expanding economic cooperation. In this respect, he outlined the importance of the Azerbaijan-Poland business forum and the documents signed.

Andrzej Duda said he is convinced that this visit will pave the way for further development in bilateral ties.

The Polish president also touched on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, noting that the conflict must be resolved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and on the basis of the four UN Security Council resolutions.

The sides also exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation in the areas of transport, railway, energy, infrastructure, agriculture, machinery, tourism, food, construction, and pharmacy.

News.Az

