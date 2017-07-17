Presidents of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan to meet in Ashgabat

+ ↺ − 16 px

A trilateral meeting of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymuhammadov is scheduled for the end of this year in Turkmenistan.

According to Sputnik, Ambassador of Turkey in Ashgabat Mustafa Kapuju said during the summit the sides will discuss plans for the export of Turkmen gas through the Caspian Sea and Azerbaijan to Turkey and further, to Europe.

"We planned this summit last year, but later it was postponed to this year. Prior to the summit, foreign ministers and energy ministers are to meet to conduct preparatory work," he said.

According to him, the meeting of the foreign ministers of the parties should be held in Baku on July 18-19.

