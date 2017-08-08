Presidents of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan hold meetings - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyevon Tuesday had a one-on-one meeting with Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who is paying an official visit t

The guest was received by President Ilham Aliyev following the official welcoming ceremony, APA reported.



A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkmen president.



The guest was welcomed by President Ilham Aliyev and the national anthems of the two countries were played.



The two presidents walked past the guard of honor. The Turkmen president saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.



Azerbaijan’s state and government representatives were introduced to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the Turkmen delegation was introduced to President Ilham Aliyev.



President Ilham Aliyev then received his Turkmen colleague.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov also held a meeting in an expanded format with the participation of the delegations, the press service for the Azerbaijani president said.

News.Az

