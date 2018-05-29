Presidents of European Council and European Commission congratulate Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the European Council Donald Tusk and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker have sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“We extend our sincere congratulations to you on the centenary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. On this occasion, we wish your country continued success and hope hat our cooperation will continue,” reads the congratulatory letter.

"Mr. President, please accept the assurances of our highest esteem,” the letter says.

News.Az

News.Az