Presidents of Russia and Ukraine hold telephone conversation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The President of Ukraine held a telephone conversation with the Russian president Vladimir Putin, the Poroshenko administration says, APA reports citing the "Zerkalo nedeli".

"The President of Ukraine held a telephone conversation with the Russian president to step up the release of Ukrainian hostages, in particular, the exchange of captured border guards and the release of Ukrainian soldiers in the occupied territories. The agenda of the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Normandy Quartet was also discussed, which is scheduled for February 16 in Munich, "the press service of the Ukrainian president said.

The administration of the head of state also noted that the telephone conversation took place in coordination with partners in the Norman format.

News.Az

News.Az