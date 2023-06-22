Press and public diplomacy officials of Azerbaijan’s state authorities visit NATO Headquarters

+ ↺ − 16 px

Press and public diplomacy officials of the state authorities of Azerbaijan visited the NATO Headquarters, Ambassador Jafar Huseynzada, Head of Azerbaijan’s Mission to NATO, said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

According to the ambassador, within the framework of the partnership between Azerbaijan and NATO in the fields of public diplomacy and strategic communications, the group will take part in briefings and roundtable discussions on NATO’s approach to and best practices in countering disinformation, strategic communications, the use of social media, as well as the application of innovative solutions and advanced technologies in the media.

News.Az