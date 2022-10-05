Press conference dedicated to European Year of Youth held in Baku

Press conference dedicated to European Year of Youth held in Baku

A press conference dedicated to the European Year of Youth was held in Baku on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Michalko, Country Coordinator of Young European Ambassadors Nazanin Javadova, European Youth Ambassador Leyla Taghiyeva, Project Director Idat Erdener and representatives of Azerbaijani media participated in the event.

The event touched upon such topics as the role of youth in society, the conditions created for the professional development of youth, etc.

Within the framework of the 'European Year of Youth, it's planned to implement 13 projects in Azerbaijan.

News.Az