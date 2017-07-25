Press conference in connection with the international competition "Sea Cup - 2017" held in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A press conference of the international contest "Sea Cup - 2017" was held at the headquarters of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces on July 25 with the participation of the heads of delegations of the participating countries, members of the Judicial Commission, as well as local and foreign journalists.

During the press conference, the participants were fully informed about the organization and conduct of the competition, security and other organizational issues, as well as the stages and episodes, including their venue. All questions of journalists have been answered.

News.Az

