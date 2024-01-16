Press group under Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission holds meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

A press group under Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) held a meeting in connection with the snap presidential election to be held in the country on February 7 this year, News.Az reports citing the CEC.

During the meeting attended by CEC members, representatives of relevant media structures within the group, and an international observer, information about the progress of pre-election campaigning related to the presidential election was presented.

It was noted that the pre-election campaigning began on January 15 and will conclude 24 hours before the start of voting. Seven candidates nominated by various political parties and those participating independently are involved in the election.

Besides, it was emphasized that all necessary opportunities and conditions have been provided for conducting pre-election campaigning.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding a snap presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

News.Az