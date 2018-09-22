Press service of MFA comments on the statement of the CSTO Secretary-General

+ ↺ − 16 px

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan has commented on the statement made by the CSTO Secretary-General Yuri Khachaturov.

"The CSTO Secretary-General, abusing his official powers, issued a statement on the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which goes beyond the mandate of the Organization. The statement of the Secretary-General, who is a citizen of Armenia, is subjective and biased and, with the exception of Armenia, contradicts the position of the CSTO member states regarding the above-mentioned conflict," the press service said.

"The Secretary-General of the CSTO ignores the fact of the systematic shelling of Azerbaijani territories, including civilians and objects along the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan with various types of weapons from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia. We recommend that the Secretary-General, who declares the perniciousness of militant rhetoric, get acquainted with the absurd and contradictory statements of the Prime Minister of Armenia, aimed at aggravating the situation and undermining the negotiation process.

The reason for the tension along the line of contact of troops and the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan is the continuation of the occupation of Azerbaijani territories and the illegal presence of Armenian troops in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

We bring to the attention of the Secretary-General that, in accordance with Article 1 of the Collective Security Treaty, which constitutes the international legal framework of the CSTO and updated on December 10, 2010, the participating States pledged to "refrain from the use of force or the threat of force in interstate relations."

The military aggression and the occupation policy of the CSTO participant - the Republic of Armenia against Azerbaijan contradicts the fundamental legal documents laid down in the foundation of the Organization.

If the CSTO Secretary General is really interested in eliminating tension, he should demand the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Armenia from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the requirements of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council."

