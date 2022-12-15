Presumably TM 62 anti-tank mine exploded in Kalbajar's Chirag village: ANAMA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The territory of a recent mine explosion in Chirag village of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district has been inspected, and presumably, a TM 62 anti-tank mine was the one that exploded, an instructor at the Goygol Regional Center of Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) Vasif Jabrayilov told journalists, News.Az reports.

"This mine contains 7.5 kg of the explosive and is triggered under pressure," he said.

On December 14, at around 18:00, the Kalbajar Military Prosecutor's Office received information that eight people hit the landmines in Chiragli village of Kalbajar district, according to the joint statement of the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Defense said in a joint statement.

According to preliminary investigations, four employees of the construction company suffered from an anti-personnel landmine blast in Chiragli village of Kalbajar district.

It was determined that four servicemen who were heading to the scene also hit the landmine. Three of them were severely injured, while one soldier died.

News.Az