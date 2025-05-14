Pretty good news expected on Russia, Ukraine, says Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he anticipates some "pretty good news" regarding the war in Ukraine in the near future.

During a meeting with Qatar's Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Trump thanked the Arab country for its peace efforts, noting Doha was "very much involved in helping us in other regions," like Ukraine. "I think we're having some pretty good news coming out of there today, and maybe tomorrow, and maybe Friday, frankly," the US president stated, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The comments come ahead of expected talks in Istanbul on Thursday between Moscow and Kiev. It is still unclear if the talks will take place as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky insisted he will only talk to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and not lower-ranked officials, while Russia is yet to confirm whom it will send to Turkey. Trump claimed that Putin is more likely to show up if he does as well, but didn't confirm his attendance.

News.Az