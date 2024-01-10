Price of Azerbaijan oil nears to USD 83

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azeri Light (CIF) crude oil has increased in the world market.

Compared to the previous day, the price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil rose by USD 2.63 or 3.27% to stand at USD 82,96.

Noted that in 2022, the average selling price of one barrel of "Azeri Light" (CIF) brand oil was 103.58 US dollars. Last year, "Azeri Light" (CIF) oil increased in price by 44.6% compared to the indicator of 2021.

News.Az