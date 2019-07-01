Yandex metrika counter

Price of Azerbaijani oil increases by 3% within a week

The price of “Azeri Light” (CIF) brand increased within the last week (June 24-28) in the world market, APA-Economics reports.

The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil reached USD 66.7, on average by raising USD 2.02 or by 3.12%.

The highest indicator was registered on June 28 – USD 67.67.

