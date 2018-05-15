Prices for precious metals down in Azerbaijan

The prices of main precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on May 15, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 14.1695 manats to 2228.802 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on May 14.

The cost of silver decreased by 0.3847 manats to 28.0122 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum decreased by 25.2705 manats to 1547.119 manats and the cost of palladium decreased by 4.42 manats to 1687.675 manats in the country.

