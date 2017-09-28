Prices of over 10 thousand medicines in Azerbaijan regulated by state

+ ↺ − 16 px

The prices of over 10 thousand medicines in Azerbaijan are regulated by the state, Deputy Health Minister Elsevar Aghayev told APA on Thursday.

He noted that unified prices are set by the Tariff Council for medicines registered in the country. According to him, this process is continuing on a rotating basis.



The deputy minister also touched upon the construction of pharmaceutical plants in Azerbaijan by foreign companies. He reminded that last year the foundation of an Iranian pharmaceutical plat was laid in Azerbaijan.



“Apart from Iran, Russia is also building a pharmaceutical plant in Azerbaijan. In addition, a joint venture for the production of syringes has been set up, in which Japanese and Korean specialists are involved,” Aghayev said.

