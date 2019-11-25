Yandex metrika counter

Prime Minister Ali Asadov visits landslide site on Bibiheybat road

On November 25, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov and head of Baku City Executive Authority Eldar Azizov visited the site of a landslide that happened on Bibiheybat road in Sabail district.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov viewed the site.

The landslide, which happened yesterday, forced the closure of a part of the new road from the Bibiheybat mosque to the city center.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

