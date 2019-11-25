Prime Minister Ali Asadov visits landslide site on Bibiheybat road

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 25, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov and head of Baku City Executive Authority Eldar Azizov visited the site of a landslide that happened on Bibiheybat road in Sabail district.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov viewed the site.

The landslide, which happened yesterday, forced the closure of a part of the new road from the Bibiheybat mosque to the city center.

News.Az

News.Az