Prime Minister gives instructions on preparation of 2018 state budget

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the presidential decree dated 31 Oct. 2003 on the application of the law on state budget system, Prime Minister Artur Rasizade has signed an order on the timely submission to the President of the 2018 draft state budget as well as the country’s economic and social development conception and prognosis indicators.

The Ministry of Finance is due to prepare and submit to the Cabinet of Ministers the drafts of next year’s state budget and the consolidated budget as well as the consolidated budget figures for the next three years by 15 Sept. 2017, the Ministry of Economy is due to prepare and submit to the Cabinet of Ministers the economic and social development conception for the next budget year and the next three years as well as prognosis figures, and the consolidated financial statement by 10 Sept. 2017.

The order also includes instructions given to other bodies.

News.Az

News.Az