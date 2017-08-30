Prime Minister of Georgia: Azerbaijan again offered a helping hand

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the Georgian prime minister, Azerbaijan is again ready to help Georgia.

Azerbaijan along with Turkey and Ukraine will assist Georgia in eliminating the fire in Abastumani, haqqin.az reported.

Georgian Prime Minister Georgy Kvirikashvili, who is in Turkmenistan, told journalists that Azerbaijan is again ready to help Georgia with aviation.

"In Abastumani, the fire is not as large as it was in the Borjomi Gorge. Active work is under way. Last night I received a call from President Poroshenko, who offered to send a plane. As far as I know, the plane is on its way and will arrive in the very near future, for which, of course, I want to thank him very much. We are also supposed to be assisted by a helicopter from Azerbaijan.

"I also want to thank the President of Azerbaijan not only for this assistance, but also for the fact that we used their aircraft in the past. We think that during such situations regional cooperation is very important," the Georgian prime minister said.

News.Az