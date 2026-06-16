Prince George follows Prince William's footsteps to Eton College

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The intense months-long guessing game over Prince George’s academic future has officially come to an end. Kensington Palace announced on Tuesday that the 12-year-old prince, who is second in line to the British throne, will attend the prestigious Eton College starting this September.





The decision marks a major milestone for the young royal as he prepares to transition to senior school. Royal watchers and education experts had spent months fiercely debating where the prince would land, with many speculating he might break tradition to attend Marlborough College, the co-educational boarding school famously attended by his mother, Princess Catherine, News.Az reports, citing Boston Herald.

By choosing Eton, George is officially following in the footsteps of his father, Prince William, and his uncle, Prince Harry. The legendary all-boys boarding school, founded by King Henry VI back in 1440, sits just across the River Thames from Windsor Castle.

Eton has a centuries-long reputation for shaping the upper echelons of British society and politics. The historic institution has educated 20 British Prime Ministers—including Robert Walpole, David Cameron, and Boris Johnson—alongside generation after generation of aristocracy. To this day, the school maintains its famously strict traditions, requiring students to wear a uniform consisting of black tailcoats, stiff white collars, and pinstriped trousers.

Leaving the Lambrook trio

The move means Prince George will be splitting up from his younger siblings for the first time in their academic lives. George currently attends Lambrook, a co-educational preparatory school in Berkshire close to Adelaide Cottage, the family's primary residence on the Windsor estate.

His younger siblings will stay behind at the prep school for now:

Princess Charlotte, 11, will continue her studies at Lambrook.

Prince Louis, 8, also remains enrolled at the Berkshire campus.

While George’s departure marks the end of an era for the three royal siblings attending the same school, his move to Eton keeps him exceptionally close to home, allowing the future king to remain right on the doorstep of the royal family's Windsor stronghold.

News.Az