Prince of Jordan visits Jojug Marjanli

Prince Mired Bin Raad Bin Zeid Al-Hussein of Jordan, who also chairs the National Committee for Demining and Rehabilitation (NCDR) of Jordan, on Thursday visited the Jojug Marjanli village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district.

The prince of Jordan was accompanied by representatives of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), APA’s Karabakh bureau reports.

Prince Mired Bin Raad was welcomed by heads of Jabrayil and Fuzuli district executive authorities.

The Jordanian prince had a talk with local residents, visited the village school and met with the Akhund of the mosque.

Prince Mired Bin Raad also visited Oktay Haziyev who did not leave the village after the occupation.

The prince hailed the reconstruction work carried out in the Jojug Marjanli. “Infrastructure in the village was recreated at a high level. This is an achievement of the state,” he added.

